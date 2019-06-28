4 veterans receive new air conditioning systems in surprise announcement

Four Kentucky veterans have been announced as winners of new air conditioning systems as part of the "Cool to be a Vet" contest.

Fayette Heating & Air announces the winners of the Cool To Be A Vet contest. (WKYT)

More than 90 veterans were nominated for the award. Fayette Heating & Air made the surprise announcement was made Friday morning. The company will be providing the air conditioning systems to the winners.

William Farris, one of the winners, is a veteran of campaigns in both Grenada and Desert Shield. He now runs a gym where he trains and mentors teens. He said simply being nominated was a reward enough for him.

"What I do for the kids, I'm compelled to do without any reward," said Farris.

The systems will be installed in about two weeks, and for Navy veteran Nicole Horseman, the gift couldn't come at a better time. She and her four children currently sleep in rooms without any air conditioning.

"We have fans, oscillating fans, and we just kind of avoid the upstairs during the day," Horseman said.

Horseman said the new system will make a significant impact on her family.

"This takes a weight off that I just can't even begin to explain. Just the stress and anxiety of trying to figure out how to keep the kids cool and not overheat, and not having the money to replace the system. A lot of stress left today," said Horseman.

Fayette Heating & Air also runs a similar program in the winter, called The Gift of Heat. Any family in Kentucky is eligible to win the winter contest. In 2018 Fayette Heating & Air received about 300 nominations for The Gift of Heat.

