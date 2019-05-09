$40 million riverfront concert venue coming to northern Kentucky

Top performers could soon be coming to northern Kentucky as a company has announced it will build a $40 million concert venue.

AER Presents/PromoWest Productions along with Corporex Companies announced Thursday it would build the riverfront music venue in Newport. It is the first part of a 25-acre Ovation mixed-use development across the Ohio River from downtown Cincinnati.

The venue will allow for indoor audiences of 2,700 people, while the outdoor venue would be able to have a capacity of 7,000 people. Organizers hope to put on more than 180 events every year.

Organizers hope to have the first concerts at the venue by 2020.