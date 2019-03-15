400 nude photos of girls found on former Georgia hospital staffer’s computer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Gray News) - A former University Hospital employee is charged with computer pornography and child exploitation after hundreds of photos were found on his computer and cell phone.

According to a warrant, Ricardo Dale Alva, 64, was arrested March 7. He was arrested at University Hospital where he was an resource coordinator who "assisted with hospital codes during his shift and managed staffing," according to hospital officials.

The arrest warrant claims Alva has 453 nude photos of girls ages 3 to 15 on his computer and cell phone.

Although Alva did not have contact with any patients at University, the hospital released the following statement:

He was placed on administrative leave without pay when we were informed by authorities of his arrest, and he was subsequently terminated. We conducted an extensive internal investigation and have cooperated fully with the authorities. We are confident there are no patients involved because we do not have an active pediatric services line. Pediatric patients are seen at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The hospital is already under fire. Another couple is suing the hospital because they claim a medical staffed flushed her 16-week-old fetus down the toilet after she miscarried in a bathroom on the property.

