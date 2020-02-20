$40K in drugs, $70K in cash seized in Madison Co. drug bust

What began as a traffic stop ended in the huge seizure of drugs, guns, and cash in Madison County.

Officers say they pulled over 56-year-old John Lawson on Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Irvine Road and the bypass in Richmond.

During the stop, officers called out a K-9 unit from the sheriff’s office to sniff for drugs. K-9 unit Kash conducted a free air sniff and responded to the odor of narcotics.

When investigators searched the vehicle, they say they found 41 grams of heroin, 19 grams of methamphetamine, $23,000 in cash, along with a .40 caliber handgun.

Police, working with the Madison County AHIDTA Drug Task Force, later executed a search warrant at Lawson’s home, where additional drugs, guns, and cash were located.

Investigators say they seized about 700 grams of meth, around 2,000 Xanax tablets, a .357 handgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and another $50,000.

According to police, the estimated value of all the drugs seized is around $40,000.

Lawson is charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

