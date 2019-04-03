45 years later, survivors remember 1974 outbreak of deadly tornadoes

It’s been 45 years to the day since a tornado outbreak rocked Kentucky, killing dozens and destroying homes and businesses.

Photo: WKYT

"Right here is where our steps where going down," says Beverly Tackett, who says she still remembers what happened to her childhood home like it was yesterday.

"This little section right here is where our house was."

The devastating outbreak of 1974 tore apart Tackett’s home as it ripped through the small town of Stamping Ground.

"It wiped out most of the previous house that was here, and if it had not been for that house our house where I lived at the time would have been wiped out. We would have been gone."

That was just the impact in Scott County, where several people were injured. On that fateful day, 71 Kentuckians were killed. Kentucky historian, Dr. Ron Bryant, remembers that day and the impact it had on the town.

"By the evening those clouds starting rolling in, and they were as black as tar," says Bryant. "When the tornado starting dropping down it was just like an army marching through destroying everything in its path. There were places throughout the state that looked like a bomb had hit them, in fact there was a trailer park here in Scott County - here near Stamping Ground - that looked like a trash heap after it was over."

Keep in mind that in 1974, weather warning systems were not as accurate as they are today.

"We have so many hills here, you can't see them coming on a flat ground."

The memories are still fresh, 45 years later. If you were here, you remember everything you were doing before the storm – even down to the food you were about to eat.”

"I’m 63 years old, I was 18 when this tornado hit. I cannot eat Brussels sprouts, because when I think of them it takes me back to the tornado and I just can't seem to get that out of my memory," says Dr. Bryant.

Dr. Bryant says the 1974 tornado outbreak was so powerful, it destroyed more than 200 barns throughout the Commonwealth.

