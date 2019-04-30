4th homeless camp cleared from Kentucky city, 5th warned

A fourth homeless camp near Louisville, Kentucky, has been cleared of residents, and a fifth homeless camp has been given notice.

The Courier Journal reports the camp housed 30 to 40 people near area train tracks and was cleared Monday by transportation company CSX. Jeff Gill is the founder of outreach group Hip Hop Cares. He says most residents displaced Monday migrated to other camps, not to shelters.

The city has cleared three camps so far this year, and some of those residents had moved to the CSX camp.

A low-barrier shelter was opened to help those displaced, but residents say its chaotic environment is worrying. That shelter and the 518 emergency beds at other shelters in the city fill up every night, leaving people in need without support.

