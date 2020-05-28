5 arrested in connection with Georgetown home invasion

Georgetown police have arrested five people in connection with a home invasion.

Police say they responded Wednesday to a reported armed home invasion on Old Lemons Mill Road.

Officers learned that five people had broken into the home and held a juvenile victim at gunpoint while they searched the home and stole things.

All five suspects ran away, but officers were quickly able to find them in the area of Louie B Nunn Road. After multiple foot chases, officers took all five suspects into custody.

The suspects were identified as Calvin Winston, Gary Esteep, Christian Silva, Donald Martin and Jaden Nance, all from Georgetown. We're told the officers recovered a gun and several electronics items that were stolen from the home.

Police say the investigation also led to detectives serving a search warrant at another Georgetown home which resulted in the recovery of four more stolen guns, ammo and drugs.

All the suspects were taken to the Scott County Detention Center,. They are facing multiple felony charges including burglary, robbery and receiving stolen property.