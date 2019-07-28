5 escape from Louisville apartment fire, man charged with arson

A Louisville man faces charges of arson after reportedly setting a fire in an apartment building.

According to sister station WAVE, neighbors told police they saw 27-year-old Anthony Edison pouring gasoline on the front of the building on July 18.

Neighbors confronted him about it, and then returned to their apartment. A short time later, smoke was seen coming from the front of the building.

5 people in the building were able to get to safety using a fire escape.

According to police, Edison had been asked to stay away from the building, as he had a history of being at the location for no reason.

Edison was arrested Friday and is being held on a $100,000 dollar bond.

