5 injured in Covington drive-by shooting

Police are investigating after five people were hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Covington.

Gray affiliate FOX19 says it happened around 9 p.m. around 13th and Wheeler Streets.

The victims, aged 51, 32, 28, 23, and 18, received non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say a dark red or maroon sedan with tinted windows was seen headed westbound from 13th Street to Gerrard Street immediately following the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Covington police and ask for Detective Justin Bradbury: 859-292-2297, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

