5 new cases of COVID-19 in Lexington, no new deaths reported

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in Lexington.

According to the health department, there are now 230 cases in Lexington. That’s 5 new cases since Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported in the city. On Wednesday, the health department reported the first death from COVID-19 in Lexington in over two weeks. In all, there have been a total of 8 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Lexington since the outbreak began.

77% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The current official state numbers are 3,373 cases and 185 total deaths.