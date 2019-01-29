5 ways to prevent frozen pipes as sub-zero temperatures could impact Kentucky

Water customers are being advised to take several steps in order to prevent frozen pipes.

Kentucky American Water is issuing this reminder to customers as temperatures could drop below zero degrees.

The following are preventative measures you can make to avoid having a burst pipe.

Make sure you have disconnected garden hoses from all outside spigots.

If you are going way, set the thermostat no lower than 55 degrees.

Keep a slow trickle of water flowing overnight through faucets supplied by pipes that run through unheated or unprotected spaces or along outside walls. This will help prevent the water in them from freezing.

Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate around these pipes.

Make sure you know where your main water shut-off valve is located inside your home so that you can shut off your water quickly in the event of a water pipe leak and prevent costly damage. This valve is often located in a utility room or closet or in the basement.

You are advised to take these steps if your pipes do freeze.

Shut off your water immediately.

Thaw pipes with warm air, with a hair dryer or space heater. Do not leave space heaters unattended and do not use kerosene heaters or open flames.

Be careful turning water back on. Once pipes are thawed, slowly turn the water back on and check pipes and joints for any cracks.

Low temperatures in Lexington could reach zero or below zero Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to go above freezing until at least Friday.