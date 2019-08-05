5-year-old drowns in wave pool at Florida water park

A 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital after lifeguards at a Florida water park noticed him floating in the wave pool.

Lifeguards, as well as a guest who happened to be an off-duty doctor, did their best to save the 5-year-old boy, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: WESH/Hearst/CNN)

Witnesses say lifeguards spotted the victim, who has not been identified, in the wave pool just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the Daytona Lagoon water park. He reportedly did not have on any flotation devices.

The 5-year-old was taken out of the water, and lifeguards, as well as a guest who happened to be an off-duty doctor, did their best to save him.

"They did conduct CPR on the child, as well as they hooked up the AED [automated external defibrillator] to the child. 911 was called immediately by ourselves, as well as others, and we continued CPR until the paramedics arrived on scene,” said Tyler Currie, general manager at Daytona Lagoon.

Paramedics took the boy to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the child, and all of our employees really do care and it’s going to be rough. All of our hearts are very heavy from this situation,” Currie said.

Currie says they are working on a thorough review of the incident to determine exactly what happened in addition to cooperating with local authorities.

Copyright 2019 WESH, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.