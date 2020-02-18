5 years later, son ready to forgive man who killed mother in Pulaski County crash

John Drury's mom Sandra was a woman who held tight to her faith.

John Drury with his mom Sandra who was killed in a crash in 2015.

"I grew up in church,” Drury said. “She took me to church three times a week."

In fact, it was a Sunday night in 2015 Sandra was on the way to church when a car crossed the center line and hit hers head-on.

James Harmon pleaded guilty to manslaughter after Sandra died and received a 15-year sentence.

And it's that same faith that now has Drury pushing for Harmon's parole.

"I know people don't understand it, you know an eye for an eye,” Drury said. “But, I believe there's a lot of good people in prison, they just made a wrong choice."

Since Harmon's sentencing, the Drury family wanted to be lenient on punishment, despite people around them and even the prosecutor questioning that decision.

But the Drury's idea of justice was not about revenge, instead about redemption.

"I think there is some good that James Harmon can do in this world," Drury said.

Drury has been in contact with Harmon, and he says Harmon has been taking classes and rehabbing in prison. It’s news that gives Drury hope their faith will be rewarded.

"This is going to be closure,” Drury said. “I've healed, but I think I'm going to heal even that much more when I'm able to talk to him face to face."

It’s a meeting they have planned whether Harmon is paroled or not, and one that Drury believes his mom would be proud of.

"She would agree with what we're doing,” Drury said. “She would want James to turn his life around, to never drink and get behind the wheel ever, ever again, she would want that for James."

Harmon's case was heard in court Monday and Tuesday. Drury said a decision about his parole is expected Wednesday.