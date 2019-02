The Kentucky Lottery has announced someone has purchased a $50,000 Powerball ticket in Lexington.

The winner purchased the ticket at the Minit Mart 664 on Town Center Drive near Leestown Road.

Lottery officials are still waiting to hear from the winner.

No one won the Powerball jackpot Saturday, and the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is at an estimated $322 million. The cash option is $196.1 million.

Saturday's numbers were 4 - 6 - 14 - 20 - 32 and Powerball 13.