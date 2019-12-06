$500,000 donation announced for Town Branch Park

Town Branch Park announced a $500,000 donation from the Hoskins Family.

“We wanted to have a more philanthropic presence in Lexington, and the park will provide a great benefit to the community,” Alyce Hoskins said. “The public art and green space of the park will provide opportunities not often available to downtown residents. We also see the tremendous value of the entire project, both Town Branch Park and Town Branch Trail, in making a great impact on all of the community.”

The ten-acre park will be located behind Rupp Arena. The people behind the park say a public art installation for the park will be called "First Impressions" in the family's honor.

Back in October, UK Women's Basketball Coach Matthew Mitchell and his wife also announced a donation for the cause.

The project needs $31 million in private donations before construction can begin. Organizers say at this point they have raised $11 million.