Kentucky educators want a bigger role in solving the state's pension crisis

The group of lawmakers charged with working to mend the commonwealth’s ailing pension system heard from Kentucky teachers and others from the education community.

Right now Kentucky’s pension system is nearing a $40 billion deficit. A remedy plan passed last year prompted thousands of teachers to protest at the state Capitol and was eventually overturned by the state Supreme Court.

So now lawmakers are starting over and are looking for a fix. Today, President of the Kentucky Education Association Stephanie Winkler said educators need to be part of that solution.

Winkler explained that the state’ teachers are not willing to make a deal regarding their defined benefit plans and don’t want to move to social security.

"Defined benefit pensions are social security replacement, teachers in Kentucky do not receive social security. We are a population that is mainly female ... a lot of us do not have a spouse or if we do have spouse the federal government penalizes us for public service in that we cannot receive death benefits through social security for our spouse, so this (defined benefit pension plan) is all we have," explained Winkler.

Members of the group say the Kentucky General Assembly needs to make some type of progress this legislative session.

“I certainly hope we will make some movement. We have a crisis. Some people don't like the word crisis, but we don't have enough money to fulfill our obligations,” said Representative Jerry Miller.

Nevertheless, pension reform in Kentucky continues to be a hot button issue. Winkler says they want to be collaborative with pension reform and do not want to be adversarial.

Some lawmakers also voicing hopes that everyone can work together to solve the issue.

“Let’s drop the disdain issue, because we do love teachers and I found it personally offensive that only certain members could have 'I love teachers'…because I love teachers,” said Rep. Diane St. Onge.

The General Assembly is currently on a break, but it will gavel back into session on Feb. 5.

