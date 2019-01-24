Here's the latest on the race to be Kentucky's next governor

The race to be Kentucky’s governor is starting to shape up.

With five days until the filing deadline, three Democratic candidates and two Republican candidates have signed up to run. But the field still isn’t quite set, especially with questions still remaining on the Republican side of the ticket.

State House Democratic Leader Rocky Adkins is the latest candidate to join the crowded Democratic race.

Attorney General Andy Beshear filed his papers with the Secretary of State last week. Geoff Young has also filed.

Former state auditor Adam Edelen announced his candidacy earlier this month, but has not yet filed the necessary paperwork.

As it currently stands, the Republican race remains in limbo.

State Representative Robert Goorth has filed the papers to run. William Woods is also in the running.

But Governor Matt Bevin still has not officially filed for reelection, despite continually saying he will. He reiterated that point today after a community forum in Leslie County.

"I am going to, and I will be a choice that people will have. Again, I encourage people regardless of their party affiliation, look carefully at who has actually done things in their past, what they're promising you,” said Bevin. “Do they have the ability to pay for those promises? You're going to hear a lot of promises in an election year."

Congressman James Comer told WKYT today from his Washington D.C. office that he still plans to run, if for some reason Bevin decides not to.

It won’t be long until we know what happens. Paperwork has to be filed with the Secretary of State’s office by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

