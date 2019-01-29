Overnight power outage leaves Lexington residents in bitter temperatures

Losing power is never easy, but in the winter it can be outright dangerous.

Some Lexington residents experienced an abnormally cold morning inside of their homes thanks to a power outage.

Janice Lewis is one of the 107 homeowners who lost power around 11 p.m. Monday near the Man O’ War Blvd. and Buckhorn area of the city. She says the winter temperatures made for an interesting morning.

"I slept under every blanket I own, in my clothes,” Lewis said. “The lady down the street has texted me all morning. She left early for work to get warm. The lady on the other side of me went to a friend’s house to get warm, and my sister who lives up the street went to work to get warm too."

The power outage started when a three-phase pole broke in someone’s backyard, according to officials with Bluegrass Energy. The precarious location of the pole reportedly made it difficult for crews to make a quick fix. Not to mention, all of the repair work had to be done by hand out in the cold.

“Our guys face many conditions. We had 11 out working last night, and that included some of our contractor help. They were out in it for almost 10 hours working to make the repairs,” said Bluegrass Energy Solutions Manager Denise Myers.

Power was restored to all 107 homes around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

