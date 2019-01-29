Kentucky mail carriers fight extreme cold while on the job

It’s a busy time of the year to be a mail carrier, but it’s also shaping up to be dangerous one too.

With the onslaught of tax season approaching, Simon Brown says he’s loaded down with everything from W2s to tax forms.

But with dangerously low temperatures on the horizon, Brown says it’s important to keep safety in mind while delivering the mail.

“I want to be prepared. I got toe warmers in both my feet, hand warmers in my pockets,” said Stanford Postal Carrier Simon Brown.

On his normal route, Brown drives some, but nearly two hours of his day are devoted to walking and delivering the mail door to door. He said today was cold, but knows tomorrow could be a whole lot worse.

"It definitely puts a bite on your face. It almost burns you more than you're just cold,” he said.

The mail has to be delivered, but Brown says safety is always priority number one.

“The last thing they want is any of us out there with any kind of cold related injuries or anything,” Brown said.

It’s a challenging job, but one that needs to be done. Because like they say, neither this nor that will keep your mail from coming.

