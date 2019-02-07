Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation show coming to town this weekend

The Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation show is continuing its run as central Kentucky’s largest outdoor expo.

Everything folks have come to love and expect from the show over the years will be on hand this weekend, but there are a few changes you need to know about it if you plan on being in attendance.

Ongoing renovations to the Lexington Center and Heritage Hall mean there will only be one parking lot and one entrance into the show this year. You can enter on the building’s High Street entrance located near Rupp Arena and the Hyatt.

The only time folks will have to pay for parking will be Friday before 5 p.m. Parking will be free on both Saturday and Sunday.

As always, some of WKYT’s own on-air talent will be on hand at the show, but new this year is the station’s fishing simulator. Those who make the trip to the show will get to try their hand at reeling in all sorts of different fish.

Also new to the expo this year are bourbon tastings courtesy of Wilderness Trail Distillery. Of course there will also be plenty of activities to keep the kids busy too, like face painting, pony rides and petting zoo.

Tickets to this weekend’s show are $12 for adults and $5 for kids. Children under two years old will get in free.

