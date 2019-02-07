Louisville bus monitor accused of hitting 4-year-old girl in the face

A bus monitor in the Jefferson County Public Schools system is facing assault charges after police say he struck a four-year-old girl in the face.

67-year-old Daniel Barry is charged with fourth-degree assault, according to WAVE3.

A warrant for Barry’s arrest states that he was working as a bus monitor in January when a four-year-old girl refused to stay in her assigned seat. The girl attempted to get up from the seat multiple times on the bus, according to police.

When she got up the first time, officers said Barry “guided” her to the seat. The second time, he picked the girl up under her arms and “tossed” her in the seat. The third time, Barry “pushed” the girl back into the seat. When the girl tried to get up again, the warrant says Barry lifted her higher than before and “dropped her into the seat.”

After that, police say Barry returned to his seat and the girl “put her head partially into the aisle.” That’s when Barry hit the girl in the face, according to police.

The child was then dropped off at daycare and was “visibly upset,” police said.

Barry was arrested Thursday afternoon, Feb. 7, on the outstanding warrant.

