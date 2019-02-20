Razors found under shopping cart handles at NC Walmart

Police in North Carolina are telling shoppers to be wary when grabbing shopping cart handles after razor blades were found under some at a Walmart.

Authorities said a Walmart customer was reportedly cut by one of the razors over the weekend. It turns out several of the carts had been rigged with razors attached to the right side of the handles.

Police said they believe the shopping carts were rigged to injure "in an attempt to shoplift," the police said on Facebook.

They said they are looking for two men in connection with the incident and released surveillance photos of the men, one thought to be in his 20s and one believed to be in his 40s.

