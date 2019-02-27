Virginia dog shot, killed after chasing off 6 intruders

Chesterfield police are investigating after six men forced their way into an apartment and ended up killing the victim's dog.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle in Mallard Cove Apartments around 9 p.m. Monday.

The victims said six men knocked on the door, forced their way inside and showed a firearm.

"I was right at the door holding Zeus," said Ozzy Grimes, one of the victims and owner of Zeus, the dog that was killed.

Grimes said the group of men forcing their way into the apartment set Zeus on defense mode, and so he chased the group out of the apartment before they could take anything.

As the suspects left, a gunshot was fired, striking and killing Zeus.

Christopher Keener, one of the other victims, said he initially felt uneasy coming home because he was being watched.

"There was a dude standing up here in all black, just staring down at us. We knew something was up, so me and Ozzy stood right here and watched him walk back and forth," he said.

Both men say it's not unusual to see people hanging out in the hallways, and Grimes was actually familiar with the man who knocked, but only knew him by his first name.

No one living in the apartment was hurt in the incident, but they are now left mourning the loss of their beloved pet.

"He liked to fight, so we would all play fight with him. He wouldn't stop. It doesn't matter, you could push him away, he'd come back," Grimes said, reminiscing about Zeus.

Keener said his biggest concern right now isn't to find out who tried coming into their home, but to find out how they could justify hurting an animal, adding "I just want to know why they did it".

All of the suspects are described as black males, wearing all black clothing, with one wearing a red and blue jacket.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is any immediate danger to any other people or homes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

