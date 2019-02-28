Police in Kentucky seek volunteers to get drunk for field sobriety test training

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice needs volunteers to help with field sobriety training in Richmond.

A post on their Facebook page said participants will consume regulated amounts of alcohol, then undergo testing by Basic Training Academy recruits.

As WBKO reported, participants will also get a free meal and $100 for their help.

Training will be on March 21, April 25 and June 6.

The post added that participants must register a .00 blood-alcohol level to leave after the training. Those interested should not have any previous DUI arrests.

Hashtags such as #yesweareserious and #drinksanddinnerprovided capped off the post.

For more details, contact Brooke Norton by email at docjt.duitraining@ky.gov or call 859-622-6453.

