Former Kentucky caretakers charged with abusing, neglecting adult patient

Two former Kentucky caregivers have been charged with abusing and neglecting a disabled patient.

Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office announced Thursday that Dallas, 21, and Anitra Gwyn, 23, have each been charged with wantonly abusing or neglecting an adult.

A criminal complaint against Martin and Gwyn alleges that the pair improperly restrained a patient with mental and/or physical disabilities while working as caregivers at a Marshall County facility.

Gwyn allegedly sat on the patient’s back while the patient was lying on the floor, while Martin was allegedly yelling at the patient, according to a release from the Attorney General’s office. The incident was reportedly captured on video via cellphone.

If convicted, they could face a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.

This case was investigated by Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse of the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and the Department for Community Based Services, Adult Protective Services. It is being prosecuted by Attorney General Beshear’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse.

