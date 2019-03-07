Bevin, Democratic lawmakers make comments on abortion at State Capitol

Members of the Kentucky Legislative Black Caucus and the Women’s House Democratic Caucus spoke passionately today at the Kentucky State Capitol.

These lawmakers are speaking out about how some pro-life activists are characterizing abortions. They say they want to stop any comparisons between abortions and things like lynching, slavery and the Holocaust.

Rep. Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) denounced some of her peers in the Republican Party who are equating abortion to the Holocaust and slavery.

"I'm not here to speak about abortion or about reproductive rights, but about the hateful comparisons of a woman's reproductive right to the Holocaust, to lynching and to slavery,” said Willner.

Representatives with Right to Life, a pro-life organization, are surprised to hear lawmakers are equating lynching and abortion. President of Kentucky Right to Life Diana Maldonado said she does compare slavery to abortion.

"Because slaves were not considered human beings and they were treated horribly, they were treated very inhumanely. They were not respected as people and children in the womb are innocent,” said Maldonado.

Right to Life hosted an event today at the Capitol. Governor Matt Bevin and other legislators were in attendance. The General Assembly’s pro-life caucus helps to organize the annual event.

