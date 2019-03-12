Photo of horse in bed of pickup in Texas goes viral

A photo of a horse riding in the back of a pickup has gone viral, drawing thousands of reactions on social media.

The photo was taken March 9 on Highway 59 in the Lufkin area and was shared by Kerry Green Costello.

Costello posted the photo on Facebook. Since it was posted it has received more than 1,400 shares and 548 comments.

Costello posted the photo with the caption, "Only In Texas. This horse is either very well trained or scared to death. We passed this truck hwy 59, past Lufkin. I'm all for a go fund me account for the horse so we can get a proper trailer. Lol."

KTRE has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

According to KTRK, the driver was taking the horse to the Houston stockyards.

The man wasn't doing anything illegal, Corrigan Police told the ABC affiliate.

