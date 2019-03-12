Officials say cause of 'cluster' of 2018 horse deaths at Churchill Downs not clear

Horse racing officials say an investigation yielded that there was no clear reason behind a cluster of horse deaths in September 2018 at Kentucky’s Churchill Downs.

Four horses suffered fatal injuries in four different races, over four consecutive days.

Officials shut down California’s Santa Anita racetrack last week after 21 horses suffered fatal injuries in less than three months. An investigation into the incidents has not garnered any clear cause, just like in the case of Churchill Downs.

Now racing officials tell WAVE3 no one may be able pinpoint what caused so many horses to die in such a short amount of time.

“These injuries, when they occur are multi-factoral,” Dr. Mary Scollay, Equine Medical Director for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission told WAVE3. “You’re never going to find one thing and say ‘a-ha that’s it.’”

All four horses suffered what is called a Suspensory Apparatus Failure, a fracturing of bones or rupturing of soft tissue in the lower leg, according to WAVE3.

Scrutiny of medical records, exams, drug tests and an inspection of the Churchill Downs revealed nothing unusual, according to Scollay.

You can read WAVE3's full story here.

