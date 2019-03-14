Four men sentenced for involvement in pregnant Lexington woman's death

Four men who played roles in the shooting death of pregnant Lexington woman were sentenced to prison Thursday afternoon.

Maryiah Coleman was walking her dog when she was shot in September 2016. She and her unborn son Jakobe both died.

In February 2019 all four men accused of involvement in Coleman’s death pleaded guilty to various charges.

Demetrioun Boaz pleaded guilty to murder, fetal homicide and second-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Joseph Fain and Saquan Freeman each pleaded guilty to manslaughter, fetal homicide and robbery charges. They each received 22 years in prison.

Skylar Stigall pleaded guilty to manslaughter and fetal homicide. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison. The judge said she granted Stigall some leniency because of his cooperation and attitude.