Nebraska National Guard delivers hay to cows stranded by flood waters

Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers made a special delivery Wednesday to some farmers in need.

Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers used a CH-47 Chinook helicopter with Company B, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, to secure multiple bales of hay, March 20, 2019, and airdrop them to cattle isolated by historic flooding across the state. This delivery took place in the Richland area, west of Schulyer. [GALLERY BELOW]

Operation Prairie Hay Drop was just the latest relief effort by the Guard; which has been aiding in response efforts in Nebraska following massive flooding along the state's rivers, beginning March 13.

The flooding devastated several cities and towns along Nebraska waterways and caused catastrophic damage to the state's infrastructure and agriculture.

--

The Nebraska National Guard contributed to this report.

Video courtesy of the Nebraska National Guard