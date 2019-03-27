California man goes on rant about Spanish word on Mexican restaurant menu

A bilingual menu apparently set off a customer in Southern California.

Taco Tirade: Customer goes on a rant about a sign in Spanish at a Mexican restaurant / (Source: KCAL / CNN VAN)

A security camera caught the man ranting at Palapas Tacos employees, even threatening to call immigration authorities.

"It says it in Mexican. We're not in Mexico. We're in America. Not Spanish," the irate customer says on the video.

The man even begins yelling at customers who try to come to the cashier's defense.

"I'm an American, I don't do Spanish," the man said. "Go get a hamburger. Go get a hot dog."

The owner of the restaurant told KCAL the man could not understand the special's board because one word was in Spanish.

"My cashier was really shaking when he left," said Juan Del Rio. "Since he got in, he was aggressive, he was not having a good day."

The sign for the special said Friday or "Viernes" in Spanish.

But even when the cashier pointed that out, witnesses say the man didn't let up.

That's when Del RIo grabbed his cell phone and followed the man to his car.

The man said he would call immigration authorities. "Because you're not legal!" he said.

That was particularly upsetting to the cook Ruben Velasquez who also was on the receiving end of the rant.

"I honestly don't know if he is racist, he hates Mexicans, or hates his life," Del Rio said.

