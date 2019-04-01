Stuffed animal found at SC government & justice center triggers emergency response

No, this wasn't an April Fool's joke!

A suspicious package triggered a hazmat response early Monday morning at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in South Carolina. However, it simply turned out to be a stuffed pink unicorn.

County policy is to call in any package that could be suspicious out of an abundance of caution.

According to an update posted on the Horry County Government's Facebook page, the stuffed animal inside the package was set to be used by the Victim's Advocate Office and had recently been ordered by the solicitor's office through grant funding.

The stuffed animal, along with other toys, would comfort children who had been impacted by crime.

According to Taylor Newell with the city of Conway, the call came in at about 5 a.m. The Horry County Police Department's bomb squad also responded to the incident.

Employees of the facility were asked to report to work at 9 a.m. County staff at other facilities reported at their regular times, Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said.

Moore said the package was delivered to the loading dock left of the treasurer's office. She added it's not a place a package is usually left.