School repackages unused food into take-home meals

An elementary school district in Elkhart,Indiana is taking steps to make sure kids have enough to eat, according to a report from WSBT.

The pilot program allows the school to take prepared food that was never served by catering companies or other large food services business and make individual frozen meals out of it.

Students usually receive breakfast and lunch at school, but on the weekends at home, they go without a meal.

On Fridays, the 20 kids participating in the program get a backpack filled with eight frozen meals. They'll receive a backpack full of food every week until the end of school.

"It really just all came together and it's making a big impact so I'm really proud of that. It was heartbreaking to hear that children go home on the weekends and they don't have anything to eat," said Melissa Ramey with the Leadership Academy Chamber of Commerce in Elkhart.

Eventually, the school system wants to expand the program to other schools.

