It's just what it sounds like: Kranch is the latest condiment from Heinz

The folks at Heinz Ketchup are getting pretty saucy these days.

The new combo is part of the company’s Saucy Sauce line.

The company that's already given us such mash-ups as Mayomust, Mayocue and Mayochup is now out with Kranch - a Ranch dressing and ketchup hybrid.

The new combo is part of the company's Saucy Sauce line.

"You asked for it. We've answered," Heinz tweeted.

A couple of questions though.

Did Heinz ever think about naming it Ranchup?

And what combinations could possibly be next?

Here's a suggestion. How mayonnaise and relish together. They could call it Mayolish.

No wait, that's tartar sauce, isn't it?

Let's leave it to the professionals.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.