Thong-wearing Florida man arrested while building shed with garbage on stranger's property

The sight of a man wearing a thong was all a Florida homeowner needed to call the Martin County Sheriff's Office last month.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old George Blankin on March 12. An arrest report reviewed by TCPalm said the homeowner saw him building a shed and throwing chairs.

"The trespasser was wearing a swimsuit and then a thong," the report stated.

Responding deputies said they found a man on the property who was not wearing a shirt or shorts, and he was covered with sand as if he'd just been at the beach.

The man was arrested but refused to identify himself. At the county jail, authorities used fingerprints to confirm Blankin as the suspect.

"He stated he was an artist that makes things from garbage," the arrest report read.

Blankin faces charges for giving a false name and obstruction without violence.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.