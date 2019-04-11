Two men charged in shooting, robbery at Oldham County gas station

Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery at an Oldham County gas station.

WAVE3 reports that a man entered a Circle K around 3 a.m. Thursday and tried to make off with a case of beer. When an employee and another person tried to stop him, the man pulled out a handgun and shot one of them, according to Oldham County Police.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, according to WAVE3. The victim’s condition has not been released.

Austin Ransdell, 18, and Andrew Tetidrick, 19, were each arrested around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to WAVE3. Both were charged with robbery and assault and booked in the Oldham County Detention Center.

