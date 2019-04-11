Southwest flight attendant gives mom a break, holds her adorable baby and wins hearts

Sometimes mom just needs a break when she's traveling with a little one.

Savannah Blum was flying back to her home in Reno, NV, with her 19-month-old daughter Brittan, when the toddler started to get a bit fussy during the preflight demonstration.

In stepped Southwest flight attendant Jessica Jackson.

"Come here, baby. I got her, mama. You go sit down," Jackson said, according to Blum, who talked to WNBC.

What happened next, won hearts across the internet.

As the flight attendant completed her rounds, little Brittan got comfortable and started waving and blowing kisses to the other passengers.

Mom recorded it and posted it to Facebook.

"Everyone loves this little girl - even Southwest passengers and flight attendants," Blum said.

Our employees "take great pride in delivering our legendary Southwest Hospitality, so it's not surprising that one of our amazing Flight Attendants shared her Southwest Heart while helping to care for one of our youngest customers in such a sweet, fun way!" Southwest Airlines said.

