Woman allegedly starves two dogs: One dies and is eaten by the other

An Ohio woman, accused of starving her two dogs, has been charged with two felony counts after one of them died and was eaten by the other.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jessica J. Swinehart, 25, and charged her with prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.

Swinehart is accused of putting her beagle and German shepherd into the same cage and then leaving them without food or water, according to Stark County court records. Authorities were uncertain how long the dogs had been caged together.

Last week, the beagle was found dead and decomposing. It was being eaten by the German shepherd, which had lost about two-thirds of its body weight, the court records said.

Swinehart was held on a $25,000 bond pending a court hearing.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.