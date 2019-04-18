Snell Yeah: UK football star introduced to namesake horse

Racehorses and UK Football? Could it get more Kentucky than that?

A new Thoroughbred on the block is capturing the attention of those in the racing community and even former UK running back Benny Snell.

Snell Yeah is a 2-year-old colt named after Benny Snell, who broke the school’s all-time records for rushing and career touchdowns during the 2018 season.

Scott Stephens, who co-owns Snell Yeah, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he wanted to name the horse after Snell because he wanted to recognize one of the best to ever wear the blue and white. Stephens has been a season ticket-holder to UK Football games since 2004.

It’s fair to say that Stephens and the rest of the crew in Snell Yeah’s camp are having fun with this horse. They even got to introduce him to his namesake.

You can read the Lexington Herald-Leader's full story about Snell Yeah here.

