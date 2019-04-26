Man, woman found shot to death in Lexington's East End

Police are investigating a double homicide following a shooting in Lexington's East End.

Officers were called to Race Street just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car parked on Goodloe Street.

Both victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said they've yet to find any witnesses.

Officers are now trying to find surveillance cameras in the area, in the hopes they can find a lead in the case. They've also expressed concern that incoming rains could wash away evidence. Investigators say they've preserved as much evidence from the scene as possible as they try and figure out what led to the shooting.

This is the third shooting on Race Street in the last month, and the second one that was fatal. People in the neighborhood say they're tired of the violence, and scared they could be next.

"What I hear from the elderly people who live over here, they basically live at the back of their house in one room, because they're afraid that bullets will come through the front of the house," says community activist Billie Mallory.

People in the community are calling on city leaders to help end the violence there.

"I would just like some of our city leaders to show up over here, reassure our neighbors," says Mallory. "They could go door-to-door, talk to people, and reassure them that they're doing everything that they possible can. We know that the police are, but they can't do it by themselves, and we can't do it by ourselves."

This brings the number of homicides in Lexington this year to ten.

