New Orleans rapper arrested after putting 5-year-old alone in ride share vehicle

A New Orleans rapper was arrested in St. Bernard Parish after she sent her 5-year-old alone in a ride share vehicle, telling the driver to take the child from a home in Chalmette to school in New Orleans, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Reiona Oliver, 27, of the 2300 block of 4th Street in New Orleans, was booked April 23 with child desertion.

Oliver is better known as "GameOva Reedy." The sheriff's office did not mention her stage name in its release.

On April 23 shortly after 9 a.m., a ride share driver brought the child to a Sheriff's Office substation in Arabi to get help after he said Oliver had called him to the 1000 block of East St. Avide, put the child in his vehicle and told him she wouldn't be riding along. The driver said Oliver went back into the home and didn't return.

Oliver was taken into custody and transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison.

A criminal history check revealed she had two outstanding warrants out of Jefferson Parish for traffic attachments.

