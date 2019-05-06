Coroner: Indiana teen died after attempting social media challenge

An Indiana teen who was hospitalized after attempting an internet challenge has died, according to the county coroner.

High school student Mason Bogard was hospitalized on May 1 after being injured doing a “choking challenge” that went “horribly wrong,” according to Facebook post from his parents.

On Monday, the county coroner confirmed Bogard’s death, according to WFIE. The exact cause of his death has not yet been determined.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have not yet found a link to Bogard participating in a social media challenge. The office will continue to look into the details.

In their Facebook post, the parents stated they were in the process of preparing Mason’s body for organ donation.He was escorted into surgery with an Honor Walk.

The hospital will fly the Donor Flag for three days in Mason’s honor. His organs will give life to six people.

