A photogenic K-9 makes it into Arkansas High School yearbook

In an Arkansas High School yearbook, you can see glamour photos of all of your favorite staff members - and a K-9 school resource officers?

A K-9 school resource officer named Mya from the Bryant Police Department in Byran, Ark. was featured in the 2019 Bryant High School yearbook.

The cute dog's yearbook photo was published to the Bryant Police Department's Facebook page on Thursday receiving tons of love from everyone.

"So it looks like one of Bryant PD's finest School Resource Officer's made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride.....Hornet Pride!!!" the post reads.

According to MySaline, Mya is a Belgian Malinois that was introduced to the Bryant Police Department as a narcotics K-9 but is also trained for tracking and article recovery.

