Louisiana woman poses as Secret Service agent, tries to kidnap boy and mother, police say

A 23-year-old woman, allegedly posing as a Secret Service member, apparently attacked a mother and her 15-year-old son as they were leaving a doctor's office in the Marigny.

The incident happened around 12:53 p.m. in the 700 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Thursday.

According to an initial New Orleans police report, the victim was with his mother when Harley Himber allegedly told them to get in her car as she portrayed herself as a Secret Service agent, officers said.

The victim and mother left the scene in an acquaintance's vehicle.

Himber then allegedly followed the victims, rear-ended their vehicle several times and hit a parked car.

She then got out of her car and began to act irrationally, the report said.

Himber was later apprehended on Dauphine Street.

The suspect was booked into New Orleans jail on charges of obscenity, disturbing the peace, driving while drunk, driving without a license, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit-and-run, and attempted simple kidnapping.

No bond has been set.

Copyright 2019 WVUE via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.