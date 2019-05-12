WKYT's Angela Reighard, Matthew Rand dazzle audience during 'Dancing with the Lexington Stars'

WKYT's Angela Reighard and Matthew Rand competed in the ninth annual "Dancing with the Lexington Stars."

The pair danced to the theme song for the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life". The crowd went wild for the two after they completed the routine with the iconic jump move.

The Rotary Club of Lexington hosted the charity event Saturday night from 6 - 11 p.m. at the Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa.

Reighard and Rand raised money for Surgery on Sunday, which provides no-cost, life-saving procedures for uninsured and underinsured individuals not qualifying for government assistance. The Rotary Club of Lexington Endowment supports charities locally and internationally.

WKYT's Miranda Combs also served as a judge at Saturday night's event.

