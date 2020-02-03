$50K worth of crystal meth off the street after Monticello drug bust, police say

Two people are in jail after a drug bust in Monticello.

Police say they got a tip Sunday morning involving a room at a hotel on KY 90 East.

Officers executed a search warrant of the room and police say they found a pound and a half of crystal meth with a street value of more than $50,000, along with 8 grams of suspected cocaine, cash and other drug-related items.

Police say they also found a handgun.

Barney “BJ” Warner, 34, and Savanna Sullivan, 22, both of Russell Springs, were arrested.

Both are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges.