Oklahoma man finds 7-foot snake slithering into dryer

An Oklahoma man captured a large snake just as it was making its way inside his house - through the dryer vent.

After the vent was snake free, Wayne Melvin threw some gloves on and carried the snake to the creek behind his house, letting it go back where it belonged. (Source: Wayne Melvin/KFOR/CNN)

Wayne Melvin wasn't prepared for what was happening when he stepped into his backyard.

"There was a huge snake. It went from the gate, all the way through the AC unit and we saw it up in the dryer vent, going inside," Melvin said.

The nearly 7-foot snake was making its way through the dryer hole.

"We pulled the dryer out. We took it apart to see if we could find this thing. We didn`t want it in the house," Melvin said.

Thankfully for Melvin, the snake didn`t make it that far. Realizing there was no place to go, the reptile tried to slither its way back out.

"The only thing that was sticking out the next time was the head. And I'm not going to try to grab that," he said.

Rather than calling a pest control company, Melvin decided to see if the snake would come out on its own.

"We gave it a little bit of time to come out naturally instead of hurting it or killing it," he said.

He says with a home that backs up to a creek, he`s seen snakes nearby before but had never dealt with anything like that.

"It scared me. It was definitely a different location. Normally, you find them hidden in very obvious locations. Not your dryer vent," Melvin said.

After the vent was snake free, Melvin threw some gloves on and carried the snake to the creek behind his house, letting it go back where it belonged.

"They eat rats and rodents, so that's a lot better than other things that come from those woods," he said.

Experts recommend calling a pest control company if you deal with something like this.

Given that some snakes can be poisonous, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Copyright 2019 KFOR via CNN. All rights reserved.