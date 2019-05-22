Nebraska man gives false name to police while wearing his name badge with correct one

When you're already in trouble, lying to police doesn't make things any better.

It's especially true when you fib about your name while wearing your name badge.

Lincoln Police arrested Markel Towner after responding to a domestic assault call. There were already two warrants out for his arrest.

When they arrived at the scene, police said Towner tried to provide a false name, but officers noticed he was wearing a lanyard with his correct name around his neck.

After an initial struggle, Towner was taken into custody without injury and arrested for resisting arrest, obstructing a government operation, false reporting, child neglect, and 3rd-degree domestic assault.

