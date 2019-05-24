Pennsylvania governor declares May 23 as "143 Day" in honor of Mr. Rogers

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year and "1-4-3" also happens to be code for "I love you," coined by children's Mr. Rogers(Source: Focus Features / MGN)
Updated: Fri 1:33 PM, May 24, 2019

(WDBJ/Gray News) - A Pennsylvania Governor declared that May 23 as "1-4-3 Day" in honor of Mr. Rogers.

"1-4-3 Day" encourages kindness across the state of Pennsylvania in honor of children's television star, Fred Rogers, popularly known as Mr. Rogers.

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year and for those of you that don't know, "1-4-3" also happens to be code for "I love you," coined by children's Mr. Rogers.

Kindness does not have to be reserved just to the state of Pennsylvania, get out there and do something nice for your neighbor! Need a suggestion? Check out the " kindness generator."

You can even go about spreading the love using the hashtag #143DayinPA

