Students take center stage at Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Bee is underway at the National Harbor. The event started Monday morning with 562 spellers in the finals.

More than 560 students took to the stage on Tuesday to compete in the National Spelling Bee. (Source: Gray DC)

The students come from all 50 states, territories and Department of Defense schools in Europe. The competition has also hosted spellers from other countries in the past, including the Bahamas, Canada, Jamaica and South Korea, according to the Bee's website.

More than 270 students followed the tradition path to the national bee. The annual event featured RSVBee for the second time in the bee's history. It is an invitational program providing an additional path for champion spellers to join the bee. The participation fee for RSVBee is $1500.

The first place winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee wins $50,000 and a trophy, a $2,500 cash prize and a reference library from Merriam-Webster, a trip to New York City to appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan; and a trip to Hollywood to be on the television show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Students who come in second through sixth place receive cash prizes, ranging from $25,000 to $2,500.

The National Bee first started in 1925. Nine newspapers hosted the first Bee, according to the Bee's website.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

